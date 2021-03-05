Dallas Arboretum Presents Dallas Blooms Festival, Largest Annual Floral Festival in the Southwest

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is presenting Dallas Blooms, the largest annual floral festival in the Southwest.

According to the Dallas Arboretum, the festival, presented by IBERIABANK/First Horizon, was named one of "The Best Places to See Stunning Spring Blooms Across the South" by Southern Living.

The festival, which runs now through April 11, features the theme "America the Beautiful," and will showcase 100 varieties of spring bulbs and more than 500,000 spring-blooming blossoms, thousands of azaleas, and hundreds of Japanese cherry trees.

Each week, Dallas Blooms focuses on one of the six regions in the United States with food, music, flowers, and special events.

The fourth week, March 13 to 19, celebrates Spring Break Week with activities for both children and adults.

Spring tea, featuring three courses, is available Monday through Friday from now through April 2 with seatings at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for $53 per person or $63 with champagne.

Timed tickets are required and can be purchased online at www.dallasarboretum.org or by calling 214-515-6615.

No walk-ups are available for purchase, and masks are also required for the duration of the visit.

For information about seasonal programming, daily activities, specific information, and times, click here.