Dallas Arboretum prepares ahead of freeze warnings for Monday and Tuesday nights

After the rain and a cold front pushed through North Texas over the weekend, on Monday, the drop in temperatures shocked many being accustomed to a scorching summer.

Mother Nature is throwing another curve ball with a freeze warning for both Monday and Tuesday nights, the type of weather that usually doesn't make an appearance until late November.

At the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, crews spent Monday placing frost cloths on about 2 acres worth of plants to protect them from the forecasted overnight freeze.

"It’s just adding to the unusual weather we’ve had with extremes these last few years. Everything just seems to be like either colder, hotter, more extreme than the last, so it’s one more interesting kind of thing that’s happening for us," said Dave Forehand, Vice President of Gardens at the Dallas Arboretum.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

He joked that workers had to find all the jackets to prepare and protect the fragile plants that are expected to last for the next several weeks.

"It's Autumn at the Arboretum, so we’ve got a lot of these beautiful long blooming summer plants that are still gorgeous through the gardens, pogonias, pages, marigolds, we don’t want those to get bit by the frost or the light freeze that we’re going to have," said Forehand.

He said it doesn't take much frost to burn leaves and flowers.

Forehand said unlike a hard freeze, it won't kill a plant all the way to the ground, but the frost on top of the plants will make them turn brown, and they'll lose it for the season.

His advice for people with green thumbs at home is to use a thin fabric that is breathable.

“You do not want to use plastic to cover your plants. The water can’t transpire through, it will pool on the one side, and it will freeze to the plants, it will do more damage than help," explained Forehand.

"Never use plastic, you've got to use some type of fabric. If you don’t have the actual frost cloth from the store, then you can use a blanket. Make sure you ask your wife before getting all the sheets and blankets out of the house, that’s always a good move," joked Forehand, who said beach towels can work, too.

Despite the cold weather, the Dallas Arboretum will be open on Halloween, and so will the pumpkin village.

Visitors on Monday were all bundled up.

The Todd family planned on going to a pumpkin patch in Rockwall, but because of the rain over the weekend, they ended up at the Arboretum.

"It’s going to be freezing today and windy," said Lauren Todd who was with her two daughters and husband. "I had to run over to Amazon and get a bunch of fleece leggings and body suits."

"I'm visiting from New York, and what was going through my mind was why didn't I bring the sweatshirts that I started to pull together and what happened because I was supposed to go to warm weather," said Amanda Dimosthenous.