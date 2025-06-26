This week, landscapers and garden enthusiasts wandered through a garden in the Dallas Arboretum where everything isn't perfect, and that's the point.

"This is our trials garden where we'll take material that's given to us and see if we can make it through the summer with it," Dallas Arboretum Associate Vice President of Horticulture & Collections Megan Proska said. "So it's flameproof. If we can't kill it, no one can!"

The Arboretum tests up to 5,000 plants from more than 150 plant breeders each year to see which can withstand the North Texas heat. This week, the Arboretum held its 'field day' for landscapers and gardeners from across DFW and the country to stake a flag to vote on their favorites.

"I think what I'm looking for in my favorite is something I know will do well in our climate, in my garden," Halperin Park President & CEO April Allen said. "Something that me, as an amateur gardener, can make successful and that's just beautiful, and profuse with blooms."

"The wow factor, right?" Southern Land Design landscaper Sue Plauche said. "So if you're amassing that in the garden, it's got a 'wow' factor. I mean it's bright, it's vivid, stands out, it's different!"

"I don't think I have a favorite," Proska said. "I think they're all fantastic! All the plants are my babies, but I would say salvias and lantanas are my two favorite heat-tolerant plants."

The trial garden is kind of like an audition to see what makes the cut.

"Yeah, it is a lot of trial and failure," Allen said about gardening. "They say if you haven't killed lots of plants, you're not a real gardener!"

"You gotta find the right plant for the right place," Proska said. "But if you're looking for something that's gonna do well on your landscape, this is the garden to come check it out."

The Arboretum will reveal the field day favorite next week. Some of the plants that did well in the test garden could end up in the Arboretum gardens in the future.