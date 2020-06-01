Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, Fort Worth Botanic Garden Reopen Monday

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens and the Fort Worth Botanic Garden will reopen on Monday.

According to the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, the reopening will include timed ticketing in order to minimize physical contact and promote social distancing practices.

Ticket can be reserved in advance online, and they will be required for entrance for both members and non-members. Ticket can be reserved up to seven days in advance, and tickets will not be sold at the gate.

To reserve tickets, visit the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens website or call 214-515-6615.

Gift certificates or other promotional tickets may be redeemed by calling the office number listed above to reserve your time to visit.

Reservations will be for four-hour blocks. Colored wristbands indicating the exit time will be given to guests when they enter the facility.

A maximum of 1,000 people will be allowed in the garden at any time during a four-hour block.

The Arboretum said that all guests will be assigned a parking location to allow for social distancing.

Groups will be limited to no more than 5 people.

Officials with the Dallas Arboretum remind visitors to be patient and maintain a six-foot distance from other individuals at the facility.

According to the Dallas Arboretum, guests are expected to follow the City of Dallas's policy and guidelines for wearing face coverings and practice social distancing.

Every person over the age of two should consider wearing a face covering over their nose and mouth, the Dallas Arboretum said.

Only two sets of restrooms will be open, and they will be limited to 25% of their capacity. Guests will need to wear a mask when using the restrooms.

"Our top priority is the health and safety of our guests and employees, and these new plans and procedures make that possible," Mary Brinegar, Dallas Arboretum President and CEO, said. "Requiring time-specific tickets to be purchased online minimizes physical contact and helps us determine the right number of visitors at any one time. We have also created a one-way, one-mile path around the garden to make it easier for our visitors to enjoy our beautiful grounds while social distancing."

The Dallas Arboretum encourages visitors to bring their own food and beverages and carry out any personal trash when they exit the garden.

Water fountains will not be available for use, but a refillable water filtration system is available at the main information booth. Vending machines with water and Gatorade only will be available near the Camp House in the middle of the garden, the Dallas Arboretum said.

Trams will not be operating, and wagon rentals will not be available.

All buildings, including the Hoffman Family Gift Store, A Tasteful Place Test Pavilion, the DeGolyer House, and the Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden, will be closed.

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden, opening on Monday as well, will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays only. The garden will reopen on weekends starting June 13.

The first and last hour of the day will be reserved for GROW members only, the Fort Worth Botanic Garden said.

"We know that people are excited to get back outdoors and enjoy some fresh air surrounded by the beauty of the Garden," Bob Byers said. "We're delighted to reopen our gates."

Tickets for the Fort Worth Botanic Garden must be purchased in advance at fwbg.org to allow for contactless payment and specific entry times.

According to the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, all guests, staff, and volunteers will be screened before entering the garden to ensure they do not have a high temperature or other COVID-19 symptoms.

The Garden Center will be closed except for ticketing and restrooms, and the Trellis Gift Shop will only allow four guests to enter at a time, the Fort Worth Botanic Garden said. The Botanical Research Institute of Texas will also open with limited capacity.

"We are doing everything in our power to keep everyone safe," Byers said. "We've spent the last few weeks learning everything we can about ensuring the health of our guests."

Admission to the garden will be limited to 25% of its normal occupancy, and only 300 individuals will be admitted to the Garden each hour. Admission to Botanical Research Institute of Texas will also be at 25% of normal occupancy, with 164 people allowed per day.

Paths in the garden will be one-way only, and social distancing will be encouraged, the Fort Worth Botanic Garden said. The use of face masks is encouraged, and they can be purchased at the Trellis Gift Shop.