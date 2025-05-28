The Dallas City Council approved $5.5 million for architectural and design services for a practice facility as part of the WNBA's Dallas Wings relocation to the city of Dallas next year.

The approval came with a myriad of questions from council members on why the voting item did not include a stated location until a meeting set in two weeks.

Council members Jesse Moreno, Cara Mendelsohn and Paul Ridley voted against approval.

Dallas City Manager Kim Tolbert confirmed Wednesday that the city council will be asked to approve building a practice facility for the WNBA Dallas Wings in Oak Cliff.

In an email to council members obtained by NBC 5, Tolbert said a press conference with the Wings would follow immediately after a June 11 vote.

The location has been described as "Project X3" in previous agendas for the Dallas Park and Recreation Board and the city council's Ad Hoc Committee on Professional Sports Recruitment and Retention earlier this month.

According to city documents, the practice facility would be located at 1200 N. Cockrell Hill Road, near what is now listed as Joey Georgusis Park. The nearly 200-acre site has never been developed by the Dallas Park and Recreation Department since it was donated by the Georgusis family in 2007.

Tolbert told council members the intent was to disclose the location at the same time as the approval of the practice facility funding, but a specially called park board meeting on Tuesday required moving the location piece to the June 11 council voting agenda.

The Dallas Wings are set to move into the Dallas Memorial Auditorium for home games starting with the 2026 season.

However, there is concern that the $25 million renovation will not be ready for home games due to ongoing work at the adjacent Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and the city hosting the FIFA International Broadcast Center for the 2026 World Cup.

In her email to the council on Wednesday, Tolbert reiterated that the city and Wings are working closely to bring the team to downtown Dallas on time.

"While our target is delivering the arena by the start of the 2026 WNBA season, this large-scale project is fluid, and by necessity, takes into account timelines for the FIFA 2026 International Broadcast Center, Interstate 30 construction and related abutting construction activities," Tolbert said.

Council member Chad West told NBC-5 on Tuesday that any potential project at the Joey Georgusis Park site also needed to have a public benefit.

“For me, it’s really important that we show some love to this area," West said.

Tolbert added, while outside the scope of a Wings practice facility, the city's other women's professional sports team, Dallas Trinity FC of the USL Super League, is looking for a practice facility as well.

First proposed in a 2011 master plan, the development of Joey Georgusis Park included the addition of 10 soccer fields. Ryan O'Connor, assistant director with Dallas Park and Recreation, told NBC 5 those original plans are still relevant today.

“When you think about soccer in Dallas, we need fields everywhere,” O’Connor said. “The master plan was very in tune with the demands back then and the demands today.”

The Dallas Wings have played at The University of Texas at Arlington's College Park Center since their rebranding and move to North Texas in 2016.