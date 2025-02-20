Tenants at an East Dallas apartment complex say they’ve had to endure this week’s dangerous cold without gas or heat in their homes.

Some tenants tell NBC 5 they have gone without crucial utilities for an entire month.

From a thermostat running but not heating properly, to a gas stove that only ticks, this is what some tenants say has been their life at the Verandah Flats for the past month.

Emma Streit, who has lived in the apartment complex for four years, spoke with NBC 5 on Monday and again on Wednesday.

“The latest is still no gas,” she said Wednesday. “No gas for over a month now. We do not have heat, and we got hot water turned back on after not having hot water for two weeks and having to shower at the Y.”

Streit said, for weeks, she has tried to rally affected neighbors in hopes of getting management to finally fix the problems and provide some kind of credit to rent, which continues to be charged in full.

She shared multiple emails she said apartment management sent since January advising residents of a broken boiler, broken pipes and underground gas leaks needing repairs.

“Broken boiler, burst pipes underground and it’s always like 'sorry for the inconvenience,' but this is more than an inconvenience now. This is life threatening,” said Streit.

Messages also communicated progress in restoring utilities to some residents, setbacks to repairs and the need for resident compliance to enter units.

Residents admit workers have been on site on and off but said there was no sense of urgency.

“In my job, if there’s an emergency and people are going without there is no days off,” said resident Sofia Minnis. “There is no breaks. We should be working around the clock to fix this problem and that’s not happening.”

With two kids home sick, Sofia Minnis is keeping her family and pets warm thanks to a portable heater lent by a friend. Management, she claimed, wouldn’t provide one.

Minnis showed NBC 5 her thermostat which was set to 80 degrees but read in the 60s.

“This is horrible that my kids have to live in this. This is not fair to them. It’s not,” said a tearful Minnis. “And then for you to turn around and ask us for rent and threaten us with eviction now? Have you not considered what your residents have gone through for a month?”

NBC 5 called and visited the management of Verandah Flats on Wednesday. An employee in the leasing office said the property manager was not on site but would get back to NBC 5.

Neil Bertrand, CEO of Zen Living Management, responded to a request for comment late Wednesday afternoon, telling NBC 5, "Resident safety and comfort remain our top priorities."

"We have been working closely with contractors, Atmos Energy, and the City of Dallas to complete gas repairs," Bertrand stated. "For safety, Atmos Energy shuts off gas service when a leak is detected, and restoration requires inspections of all apartment gas valves by both Atmos and the City of Dallas."

When asked to clarify dates related to problems that began in January, Bertrand replied:

"The initial gas leak occurred mid-January and was a large repair. The post-inspection test of gas lines revealed several smaller repair needs that were addressed, and a subsequent plumbing repair had to be conducted. Our firm approved all repairs the day we were notified of the need and has maintained communication with all parties involved."

Tenants say they’ve long reported problems to 311, as is asked of renters.

In response to our calls, Dallas Code Compliance administrator Ariel Garcia told NBC 5, "our team has been very active at this location."

By Wednesday evening, the city assembled information on the specific apartment complex and responded to NBC 5’s inquiries stating:

"Dallas Code Compliance inspectors were on site this afternoon (Wednesday) to inspect repair work which has been underway since late January. While gas line repairs have been made, there are multiple issues with hot water boilers. Contractors have repaired or replaced several boiler components, and code inspectors have confirmed that hot water has been restored. However, a significant water leak occurred beneath one of the buildings, which was repaired, followed by the replacement of additional malfunctioning boiler parts."

City inspectors knocked on the doors of all 81 occupied units and confirmed that 11 units were without heat. However, all affected units had portable heaters provided by the building owner, which brings the inside temperature of each unit into compliance with city codes. An additional eight units could not be inspected due to tenant absence. Code enforcement will conduct another follow-up inspection on Thursday.

Streit and Minnis said their neighbors include elderly people, wheelchair-bound individuals and families with small children.

Streit said her biggest fear is, “Somebody dying. Somebody getting really really sick and not being able to get help.”

She’s also concerned for her dog and cat.

“It’s total helplessness,” said Streit. “I’m trying to do everything that I can. I email and call management and they’re just not responsive and it just seems like they don’t care.”

Below is some information detailed in the City of Dallas Code Compliance Chapter 27 Housing Standards manual:

"Heating: an owner shall provide and maintain in operating condition, heating facilities capable of maintaining a room temperature of least 15° warmer than the outside temperature, but in no event lower than 68°F in each habitable room.

"Appliances: if appliances are provided in a rental dwelling unit, the owner shall maintain those appliances, including portable heating units, portable air conditioning units, cook stoves, refrigerators, dishwasher, garbage disposals, ventilation hoods, washing machines and clothes dryers and appliance connections in operating condition.

"Water heating equipment: an owner shall maintain all water heating equipment, including an existing fuel-fired water heater in operating condition. Maintain a pressure relief valve with an approved drain line. Provide and maintain in operating condition water heating equipment that supplies hot water at a minimum temperature of 110°F, measured at the water outlet to every required plumbing fixture. Vent all fuel-fired water heating equipment as required by the construction codes. Maintain all boilers and central heating plants in operating condition.

"Air Conditioning: an owner shall provide and maintain in operating condition, refrigerated air equipment capable of maintaining a room temperature of at least 15 degrees cooler than the outside temperature, but in no event higher than 85°F in each habitable room. Installation of window-mounted air condition unit(s) must be in compliance with construction codes. Using an extension cord to power the unit would be an electrical violation and fire hazard. Window units must be installed as directed by the Manufacturer’s Installation Instructions."

According to the city code violators could face fines.