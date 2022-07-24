Dallas

Dallas Apartment Roof Collapses, No Injuries Reported

By Jacob Reyes

Dallas Fire and Rescue

The roof of a two-story apartment building collapsed Sunday, Dallas Fire and Rescue officials confirmed to NBC 5.

Officials received a call at 3:30 p.m. for an investigation at the 5800 block of Marquita Avenue in lower Greenville. Upon arrival, officials found that the roof of the two-story building, holding 24 units total, had fallen.

No injuries have been reported at this time and all 31 residents living in the building have been safely accounted for. Numerous pets are still trapped inside and Dallas Fire and Rescue officials are working to get them out.

At this time, there are road closures near the area. Northbound Matilda Street and westbound Marquita Street from Greenville down to Delmar will be closed until at least sundown.

The Red Cross has been contacted and will assist residents. The City of Dallas' Office of Emergency Management has also been notified.

The cause of the roof collapse is unknown at this time.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

