Dallas apartment fire takes nearly 70 firefighters to put out, displaces multiple residents

Multiple residents are without a home after a far east Dallas apartment complex caught fire Tuesday morning, officials say.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, first responders were dispatched after a 911 call reported smoke coming from The Declan Apartment Complex at 1615 John West Road at about 4:04 a.m.

Authorities said when firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming from the roof of one of the buildings.

The conditions caused firefighters to upgrade the second alarm to a third alarm, which became an offensive attack.

Around 70 firefighters worked to put out the flames, and the fire was extinguished at 5:53 a.m., according to Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Fire officials said the building had 24 apartments, but only 5 of them were occupied. Officials said the American Red Cross was asked to help all 5 residents.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.