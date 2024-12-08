Dallas apartment fire sends two to hospital, displaces dozens of families

Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) said 30-40 families are displaced ahead of the holidays after a fire tore through a building at Villa Vista apartments off Amanda Lane.

They said when firefighters arrived on the scene, they faced heavy fire coming from the third floor and roof of a three-story apartment building.

“I was just hearing a lot of banging on the doors," said Malcolm Nelson, who was sleeping inside one of the affected apartments at the time.

He said someone was going around the building's units, telling them to evacuate.

“I got up and I was like, ‘Did he say fire?’ you know, then I go to open the door and get hit with a bunch of the smoke... and I was like, ‘Oh yeah, this is serious," 'he recalled.

Nelson and his mother, sister, and girlfriend were able to get out safely with their pets.

Firefighters found and rescued one person who was reportedly trapped on the second floor, using a ladder to bring her to safety. She was taken to the hospital to be evaluated after exposure to the smoky conditions, according to DFR.

Deputy Chief Antoine Dooley said another person was also taken to the hospital.

He said the call came in at about 10:30 a.m., and the fire was under control within an hour, although crews were seen fighting hotspots late into the afternoon.

DFR said the fire caused severe damage to the building, including a major roof collapse, and part--if not all-- of the building would have to be torn down.

They said the blaze destroyed at least 12 apartments, and apartment management is trying to determine if they can accommodate their displaced residents.

Nelson said although he's grateful for everyone's safety, it was hard watching his home burn, especially during the holiday season.

“It could mess up the holiday spirit for next year and a couple years down, it’s kind of traumatizing to lose everything you’ve been working hard and putting all your, you know, hard time and earning money into," he said.

As of Saturday afternoon, his family still didn't know where they'd be sleeping but he said he plans to take the road ahead one day at a time, and, with a Go Fund Me page set up, hopes for a little help ahead of the holidays.

DFR said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.