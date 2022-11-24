Dallas Apartment Building Catches Fire Early Thanksgiving Morning

Residents of a Dallas apartment complex had a rough start to Thanksgiving when their building caught on fire before sunrise Thursday.

Flames erupted in an apartment building on the 7300 block of Holly Hill Drive at the Sunchase Square Apartments before dawn.

An unconfirmed number of residents were forced out into the cold, wet weather. The number of homes damaged in the fire has not been reported.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.