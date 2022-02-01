Watch Now: Dallas Announces Plan for Incoming Winter Storm

The City of Dallas will announce Tuesday their plans and preparations for the winter weather headed toward North Texas this week.

A strong artic blast is forecast to arrive Wednesday, bringing a wintry mix of precipitation that will deteroriate road conditions and send temperatures well below freezing until Saturday morning.

Members of the city's Office of Emergency Management, Office of Homeless Solutions, Public Works, Transportation, Water Utilities, Communications, Outreach and Marketing will take part in the news conference.

The news conference is expected to begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday and can be watched live in the player at the top of this screen.