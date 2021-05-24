Dallas Animal Services Reaches Capacity for Large, Medium-Sized Dogs

Dallas Animal Services is looking for people to adopt and foster dogs as they run out of space for large and medium-sized dogs.

The shelter said it reached its highest capacity since the start of the pandemic and needs people to adopt or foster to prevent the euthanasia of dogs.

All pets are free to adopt this week and have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. The pets also come with a voucher for a free visit to a vet.

"Our daily animal intake is increasing steadily, but our adoption and foster numbers are not keeping pace," Dallas Animal Services Interim Director MeLissa Webber said. "As a result, our shelter is filling up faster than we can rehome pets, creating an unstainable gap in lifesaving. If we do not get help from our community now, we will be forced to make difficult space decisions in the coming days."

In addition to the dogs, DAS said it needs foster families for orphaned kittens.

"The Dallas community is so proud of the lifesaving milestones DAS has achieved in the last year, and no one wants to move backwards," said Webber. "Our team has not had to make the difficult decision to euthanize an adoptable pet due to a lack of kennel space in nearly 18-months, and we hope that the community will respond to this cry for help and ensure we can continue to save the lives of all placeable Dallas pets. If you are able to help in any capacity, now is the time."

In the last fiscal year, DAS surpassed its goal of a 90% live release rate, which was the highest in its history.

For more information, those interesting in adopting or fostering can visit BeDallas90.org.