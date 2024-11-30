Pet Adoption

Dallas Animal Services offering free adoptions

By Dominga Gutierrez

NBC 5

Dallas Animal Services (DAS) is partnering with BISSELL Pet Foundation for Empty the Shelters to waive adoption fees from December 1 to 17. The adoption event 'Empty the Shelters' has helped more than 300,000 pets nationwide find homes, according to DAS.

"It has been an incredibly challenging year for saving lives as our nation's shelters continue to take in more pets than they are adopting out. Tens of thousands of shelter pets—of all breeds, ages, and personalities—are desperately in need of homes," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope is more than an adoption event; it's a lifeline for shelter pets. Please visit your local participating shelter to adopt or foster a pet this holiday season."

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The dog population at DAS is currently at 133% capacity, and is looking to reduce the number to prepare for some much-needed repairs, according to the organization.

Facility improvements have already begun in smaller areas, and DAS aims to be below 100% capacity for dogs before updates begin on the larger areas, according to DAS.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

"As the City of Dallas continues to enhance our facilities, we are seeking opportunities within the community to connect wonderful animals with loving forever homes. These animals are eager to become cherished members of a family,” said Paul Ramon, Director of DAS. “Additionally, if you can open your heart and home as a foster through the holiday season, your support would mean the world to us and them. Together, we can make a lasting difference."

All Dallas Animal Services adoptions are free, and DAS may be able to accommodate out-of-state adoptions.

Adoptions include spay/neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and engraved ID tag.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Arlington 56 mins ago

Vehicle crashes into Arlington restaurant, sparks electrical fire: Police

Fort Worth 2 hours ago

Fort Worth man shot multiple times after argument on Thanksgiving, police say

View all pets in need of loving homes at BeDallas90.org.

This article tagged under:

Pet AdoptionAnimals
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us