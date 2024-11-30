Dallas Animal Services offering free adoptions

Dallas Animal Services (DAS) is partnering with BISSELL Pet Foundation for Empty the Shelters to waive adoption fees from December 1 to 17. The adoption event 'Empty the Shelters' has helped more than 300,000 pets nationwide find homes, according to DAS.

"It has been an incredibly challenging year for saving lives as our nation's shelters continue to take in more pets than they are adopting out. Tens of thousands of shelter pets—of all breeds, ages, and personalities—are desperately in need of homes," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope is more than an adoption event; it's a lifeline for shelter pets. Please visit your local participating shelter to adopt or foster a pet this holiday season."

The dog population at DAS is currently at 133% capacity, and is looking to reduce the number to prepare for some much-needed repairs, according to the organization.

Facility improvements have already begun in smaller areas, and DAS aims to be below 100% capacity for dogs before updates begin on the larger areas, according to DAS.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

"As the City of Dallas continues to enhance our facilities, we are seeking opportunities within the community to connect wonderful animals with loving forever homes. These animals are eager to become cherished members of a family,” said Paul Ramon, Director of DAS. “Additionally, if you can open your heart and home as a foster through the holiday season, your support would mean the world to us and them. Together, we can make a lasting difference."

All Dallas Animal Services adoptions are free, and DAS may be able to accommodate out-of-state adoptions.

Adoptions include spay/neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and engraved ID tag.

View all pets in need of loving homes at BeDallas90.org.