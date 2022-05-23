Dallas Animal Services Currently at Capacity

For the second time since April, Dallas Animal Services is at capacity.

The shelter is calling on the community to help save dozens of pets. Currently, with 375 dogs, DAS is currently out of space for additional medium and large dogs.

"This is a crisis. We have over 375 dogs in our building and have run out of space to hold the medium and large dogs coming in," said MeLissa Webber, director of DAS. "As an open admission shelter, we can't stop taking in pets. Despite our best efforts and most creative solutions, we are now out of options. We need the immediate help of the community to avoid heartbreaking decisions tomorrow."

You can either adopt or foster a dog, which is free. All pets come spayed, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Dallas Animal Services is open until 7 p.m. on weeknights. For more information, visit the DAS website here.