Dallas Animal Services Announce Free Pet Adoptions

The Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center is hosting free adoptions at their shelter located at 1818 North Westmoreland Road. Adoptions are first come, first serve basis.

Participants must be 18 years old and have a photo ID in order to adopt at the center.

Along with no adoption fees, new pet owners will receive additional benefits and services for adopting with Dallas Animal Services.

Benefits include:

Spay/neuter

Vaccinations

Microchip

Voucher for a free "new pet" vet exam that includes up to $250 in veterinary care with VCA Animal Hospitals

Dallas Animal Services will also provide discounts to help with the cost of taking care of a pet. The discounts are a free week of virtual dog training and 25% off for life from GoodPup app and a 20% off coupon for Petco.

If you are hesitant about adopting a pet, Dallas Animal Services offer a foster-to-adopt option. This trial adoption option allows people to take a pet home to see if the animal will be a good fit.

Dallas Animal Services will provide support for people who choose this foster-to-adopt option. Ask the front desk attendant for more information.