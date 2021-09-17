Dallas and Fort Worth Skylines to Glow Blue to Honor Those Affected by Cancer

North Texas' most recognizable buildings will light up Saturday night with a message of hope as part of a nationwide event remembering and honoring lives affected by cancer.

Saturday, Sept. 18th, buildings along Dallas' skyline and Fort Worth's landmarks will glow blue as part of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) annual Lights of Hope Across America celebration that honors and remembers those touched by cancer.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The display will be in honor of approximately 133,730 Texans who will be diagnosed with cancer this year, according to ACS CAN.

Buildings and skylines will light up at sunset Saturday evening and will illuminate through Sunday morning.

For more information on Lights of Hope Across America and how you can participate in the event, visit the ACS CAN website.