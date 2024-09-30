Dallas aims to cut unsheltered homelessness by 50% by 2026

Dallas city leaders say a targeted program to find housing for those living in downtown encampments is already yielding results.

Housing Forward, the non-profit overseeing the effort, says $30 million will help expand the outreach beyond downtown Dallas.

At a press event Monday, several photos were displayed showing the condition along sidewalks and grassy areas in downtown Dallas earlier this summer, when unsheltered tent encampments were present, and how the exact locations look now after being cleared out.

They don’t tell the story of where people living outside ended up until Charles William stepped to the podium at Dallas City Hall.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“I’d like to thank all of y’all for making this a simple and easy process for us,” said William.

William, an artist who shared he’s struggled with homelessness off and on for nearly two decades, is one of 107 people who have found housing in the last 100 days as part of the “Street To Home” operation.

It’s a complex collaboration that includes Housing Forward, which tracks homelessness in Dallas and Collin Counties, working with the All Neighbors Coalition, behavioral health providers, and the city of Dallas.

The two-step approach starts by bringing services and housing resources directly to encampments.

Once housing is located, the city of Dallas, in that second step, ensures that encampments are cleared, cleaned, and not repopulated.

Three zones in downtown Dallas were targeted this summer, and the last site cleared just last week.

Dallas City Councilmember Jesse Moreno represents District 2, which includes the three areas targeted downtown.

“The streets should not be an unsheltered residence waiting room,” said Moreno. “Today, we celebrate the large numbers of people who have accepted the responsibility of housing as they improve their lives.”

Sarah Khan, president and CEO of Housing Forward, says the approach shows the public health concerns and quality of life issues associated with encampments can be addressed while preserving the dignity of those living outside by providing a pathway for housing.

“I refuse to think that it’s a fact of life that people are just going to be camping and sleeping in tents,” said Khan. “No one deserves that; everyone deserves a home.”

Khan says Housing Forward aims to reduce the unsheltered population by 50%, from just under 1500 in 2021 to approximately 750 people by early 2026.

William, who shared part of his story in a crowded room that included the interim city manager and several elected city officials, said “Street to Home” may not work for those who insist on living unsheltered but provides a path for many more, like him.

“This program will maybe be a middle part that will help people transition from the street to a house,” said William.