Dallas Activists Rally, March to Remember the Life of George Floyd

Several dozen people gathered in front of Dallas police headquarters Tuesday night to remember the life of George Floyd.

While it was a celebration of life, attendees also rallied to push for more change in policy. The event was put on by Next Generation Action Network.

The event started with singing and chanting and ended peacefully outside Dallas police headquarters followed by a march through downtown Dallas.

Floyd’s name and life were mentioned along with many others whose names were written on rocks and placed one by one on the ground. Activists said the murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derrick Chauvin wasn't enough.

“There should be oversight in everything. Anything that has finances and policy attached to it there should be oversight,” said Dionna La’Fay with Black Voters Matter. “I think those are the conversations that came out of this tragedy. It created a moment of solidarity. It created a safe space for people to express rage that had been building up for our lives.”

Some people said this is what they would continue to do until they see more change. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act -- a police reform bill that Congress has yet to pass -- was top of mind.