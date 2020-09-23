Dallas Activist React To Grand Jury Indictment in Breonna Taylor Case

North Texas marches and protests over police brutality have included Breonna Taylor's name. Those marching for justice say a grand jury's indictment of just one officer is not enough. Those fighting for justice for all say the indictment is a small step in the right direction, but that more needs to be done.

The announcement of the Grand Jury Indictment in the Breonna Taylor shooting by a police officer brought on strong emotions for mother Tramonica Brown.

"It's upsetting and words cannot express the rage that America feels right now,” Brown said. “We are enraged."

Brown is the founder of Not My Son. It’s a new nonprofit aimed at bridging the gap between police and protestors. It’s also working to bring about police reform.

"I'm giving it to you as a community person,” Brown said. “I'm giving it to you as a mother. You just basically said that it's justified to kill us and that hurts. This is so disappointing and it's unfortunate because we anticipated it."

Others though are trying to find some comfort in the fact there was at least some legal action taken continuing the judicial process.

"Any indictment of a police officer is a step towards more accountability," Mothers Against Police Brutality co-founder John Fullinwider said.

He adds this is just one step in a long journey of changes he'd like to see.

"This indictment does not speak to the injustice of the no-knock warrants or the policy of kicking people's doors in, in which mistakes are made often and they are fatal mistakes like this one."

So, for now the voices pleading for justice will continue.

"We are in a state of emergency seriously against our justice system," Brown said. I can only imagine where we are about to go," she added.