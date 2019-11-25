Dallas Activist Dominique Alexander Indicted on Family Violence Charge

Dallas activist Dominique Alexander was indicted Monday on a felony family violence charge, Dallas County court records show.

Alexander, 30, was arrested in April after his longtime partner, Keyaira Saunders, told police he had shoved her around his home and tried to strangle her, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

But days before a Dallas County grand jury delivered the indictment, Saunders signed an affidavit saying she felt betrayed because of the way police had handled the case and said she wanted “no part of this prosecution.”

