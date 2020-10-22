Dallas

Dallas 7-Eleven Clerk Shot During Attempted Robbery

A convenience store clerk in Dallas was sent to the hospital early Thursday after being shot twice by armed robbers, police say.

It happened at about 12:45 a.m. at a 7-Eleven in the 4200 block of Lemmon Avenue.

According to police, four people suspected in the crime are at-large. No property was taken.

The store clerk, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but was expected to recover.

The incident remains under investigation.

