Dallas 7-Eleven Clerk Shot During Attempted Robbery

A convenience store clerk in Dallas was sent to the hospital early Thursday after being shot twice by armed robbers, police say.
It happened at about 12:45 a.m. at a 7-Eleven in the 4200 block of Lemmon Avenue.
According to police, four people suspected in the crime are at-large. No property was taken.
The store clerk, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but was expected to recover.
The incident remains under investigation.