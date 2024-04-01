Dallas builds 2026 World Cup strategy as international spotlight shines on North Texas

Dallas is already beginning to plan for how the 2026 World Cup will reshape North Texas over the next two years as the region prepares to host nine games and thousands of international fans. Some of the city’s leaders met with the Dallas Sports Commission and Visit Dallas on Tuesday to discuss what the World Cup will economically bring to D-FW and what the next steps look like.

Arlington’s AT&T Stadium will get nine matches, the most of any other host city, and it’s primed to leave a sizeable monetary impact on North Texas. Dallas Sports Commission executive director Monica Paul has been a key captain in the push for North Texas to host the World Cup.

Though Arlington didn’t get the final, D-FW still has the potential to make the region a centralized hub for the World Cup.

Our media partners at The Dallas Morning News have much more on how North Texas will attract and keep fans in the area and what's next in the planning process.