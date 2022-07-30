Dallas 12-Year-Old Loses Battle to Bone Cancer, Leaves Legacy of Giving

Isabelle "Izzy" Martin was more than your average 12-year-old middle school girl. She was a force in fundraising for the rare cancer she fought so hard against for more than two years: osteosarcoma, a bone cancer.

Izzy died Friday morning surrounded by her family at home.

"Our warrior went home to Jesus. Her earthly burdens lifted, her job here on Earth was well done and we know God has welcomed her home in His loving arms," Izzy's mother, Christine Martin, wrote in an Instagram post.

Izzy made headlines in December of 2021 when she was named "Person of the Year" by People Newspapers, beating out Mark Cuban. Cuban responded to the loss by donating $25,000 to her foundation, Team Izzy's Osteosarcoma Science Fund at the Osteosarcoma Institute.

In the months afterward, Izzy went on to raise more money. To date, that figure stands at $298,371, with Izzy's grandparents matching gifts this month up to $25,000.

Izzy's mother, Christine, once said, "Izzy's wish is one day, no child will have to go through what she did." When asked by The Dallas Morning News about her daughter's cancer diagnosis, she said, "It's our superpower as a family," who shared a commitment to giving.

Izzy was a talented dancer. While practicing a solo dance at age 10 in February of 2020, she injured her upper leg, breaking her femur. It was a serious injury that caused doctors to look deeper and in doing so, they found the underlying cause of the break: osteosarcoma, the most common form of bone cancer in children.

She was treated, but a year later, it came back. She fought valiantly, attending classes at the Episcopal School of Dallas when she wasn't in the hospital.

Her classmates remember her quick wit, determination and deep faith in God. Her dance community, Dance Industry, wrote Friday, "she is no longer feeling earthly pain and is twirling in the clouds."

Izzy is survived by her parents, Christine and David Martin, her sisters, Faith and Madeleine and brother, Luke.

