Dallas 12-Year-Old Broadway Performer Gets Special Recognition From Mayor

Something good happened to a 12-year-old performer from Dallas.

Skye Dakota Turner received a special recognition from Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson on Thursday for her work on Broadway and the big screen.

The Dallas native is in the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” that was released in August.

“I was very excited for my first movie role to portray the young Queen of Soul. The late Aretha Franklin’s style has been mimicked by many other great artists that I admire. Playing Young Aretha was really a dream come true,” Turner said in April 2020 when NBC 5 first interviewed her.

She will soon resume her role as young Tina Turner in the Broadway production of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Her run in New York City was cut short when the pandemic hit and shut down Broadway.