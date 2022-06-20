Cyclist Struck, Killed in Richardson Early Sunday

A driver is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge after hitting and killing a cyclist in Richardson early Sunday morning.

According to Ricardson Police, 43-year-old Courtney Terrill was riding along the 1100 block of S. Plano Road at about 2:30 a.m. when they were struck by a man driving a pickup truck.

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, identified by police as 28-year-old Jesus Esquivel, stopped after the crash.

Investigators said Esquivel and Terrill were both traveling southbound on S. Plano Road when the crash occurred.

Terrill was killed at the scene. Esquivel, police said, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone who may have seen the crash, or either Esquivel or Terrill before the collision, is asked to call the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800.