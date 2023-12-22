Cyclist struck, killed by driver in Dallas Friday morning

A cyclist was killed Friday morning after being hit by a driver in Dallas.

According to Dallas Police, the cyclist was riding near S. Good Latimer Expressway and Dawson Street at about 7 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The cyclist later died from his injuries. The man's identity will be released after his family has been notified of his death.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

Further details on what led to the fatal crash are not yet available and the investigation is ongoing.