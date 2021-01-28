Cyclist Dies After Crashing Into Car in Arlington

A cyclist who crashed into a car in Arlington last week died Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Investigators said the cyclist was trying to cross North Collins Street from the west to the east at about 9:30 p.m. and didn't yield the right of way to the car and was struck.

Police investigating the collision said it was dark and foggy and the cyclist was found without any reflective clothing or light on his bicycle.

The cyclist was hospitalized and died less than a week later on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 2:28 p.m.

The identity of the cyclist has not yet been released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene after the crash and that there are no charges expected to be filed in the case.