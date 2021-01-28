Arlington

Cyclist Dies After Crashing Into Car in Arlington

Cyclist dies a week after crashing into a car while attempting to cross Collins Street

Arlington police department police car
NBC 5 News

A cyclist who crashed into a car in Arlington last week died Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Investigators said the cyclist was trying to cross North Collins Street from the west to the east at about 9:30 p.m. and didn't yield the right of way to the car and was struck.

Police investigating the collision said it was dark and foggy and the cyclist was found without any reflective clothing or light on his bicycle.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

covid-19 vaccination 17 mins ago

Expert: Pharmacies Will Be Integral Part of Vaccine Rollout, Allocation and Supply Remain Challenges

The cyclist was hospitalized and died less than a week later on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 2:28 p.m.

The identity of the cyclist has not yet been released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene after the crash and that there are no charges expected to be filed in the case.

This article tagged under:

Arlington
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us