Cybersecurity Firm Finds Hacker Selling Info on 186 Million US Voters

The revelation underscored how vulnerable Americans are to email targeting by criminals and foreign adversaries

Man typing at his laptop computer at night
Westend61

A cybersecurity firm says it has found a hacker selling personally identifying information from more than 200 million Americans, including the voter registration data of 186 million.

The revelation underscored how vulnerable Americans are to email targeting by criminals and foreign adversaries, even as American officials announced that Iran and Russia had obtained voter registration data and email addresses with an eye toward interfering in the 2020 election.

Much of the data identified by Trustwave, a global cybersecurity firm, is publicly available, and almost all of it is the kind that is regularly bought and sold by legitimate businesses. But the fact that so many names, email addresses, phone numbers and voter registrations were found for sale in bulk on the dark web underscores how easily criminals and foreign adversaries can deploy it as the FBI said Iran has done recently, sending emails designed to intimidate voters.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Oct 19

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

coronavirus 30 mins ago

Autopsy Report Shows Woman Who Died of COVID-19 on Spirit Airlines Flight Experienced Shortness of Breath

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us