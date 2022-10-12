CVS Counters Texas ‘Tampon Tax' with Discounts on Feminine Products

CVS Health will reduce the cost of its branded menstrual products by 25% in Texas to offset a state “tampon tax.”

The price reduction will occur in 12 states where the company said it can legally pay on behalf of the consumer. CVS Health will also partner with national organizations working to eliminate taxes on menstrual products in some two dozen other states, the company said.

Starting this month, CVS will pay the tax on period products bought online or in-store in Arkansas, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

