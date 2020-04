Police in Fort Worth are asking for the public's help to find a custom "TCU" grill and trailer that were stolen from the city's Ridglea Hills neighborhood.

The grill and trailer, which has Texas license plate 54502P, were stolen from the 3400 block of Wellington Road sometime between April 10-13, Fort Worth police said.

BE ON THE LOOKOUTA custom “TCU” barbecue grill and trailer set was stolen sometime between April 10 and April 13 from... Posted by Fort Worth Police Department on Monday, April 20, 2020

Police said they did not have a physical description of a suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to call 817-392-4714.