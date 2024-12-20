Custodian whose car was stolen gifted new SUV from school staff, parents and students

Someone stole and then wrecked the car of a school custodian in Rockwall.

That left him with no way to get to work but Lucino Perez never could've predicted what happened next.

The beloved custodian at Amy Parks Heath Elementary had his car stolen and then totaled a couple of weeks ago and that, Principal Amy Sparks says, set the wheels in motion.

“Behind the scenes, the word just got spread out to our parents and our parents just took it and ran. They created a GoFundMe,” said Sparks.

Their GoFundMe titled “Help Mr. Lucino Get a New Vehicle" blew past its initial $5,000 goal, raising triple that amount in a matter of hours. The grand total one week later: $21,540.

It was enough to put a big red bow on a Chevy Traverse SUV.

Thursday, students shuffled to the school's back parking lot to present Lucino with his new ride.

“This is what happens when everybody’s kind and has everybody’s backs,” said student Macie Manzo.

“This school is clean and immaculate every single day. He puts his heart into everything he does,” said Sparks.

Lunico’s reaction to receiving the vehicle was as memorable as the money raised because when Sparks read his thank you letter aloud, a letter which ended with, “May God multiply your many blessings," Lucino was moved to happy tears.

"Thank you for everything," he said holding his new keys.

Money raised will also help pay for gas and insurance on his new SUV.