Crowley Police ID Two Men Wanted in Teen's Murder

Crowley police are seeking the public's help with finding two people wanted in connection with a fatal shooting of a teenager late last month.
Homicide detectives are looking for two men, 21-year-old Quinton "Q" Hicks, an Asian male, and 30-year-old Donell "D'Lo" Lewie, a Black male, in connection with a murder of a 17-year-old boy on May 29.
In a previous report, Crowley police said the teen was shot and killed near the intersection of Farm-to-Market roads 1187 and 731 following an altercation at a nearby business.
Officers responded to a shooting call just before midnight Saturday and learned the occupants of two vehicles opened fire on each other after leaving the business.
In a post shared on Facebook Wednesday afternoon, police said both men are wanted for murder.
If you know the whereabouts of either individual please contact Crowley Police Department Dispatch at 817-297-2276, Option 1 or Detective J. White at 817-297-2276 Ext. 6303 or email jwhite@ci.crowley.tx.us.
You can also provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477 (TIPS).