Crowley Police ID Two Men Wanted in Teen's Murder

Crowley police are seeking the public's help with finding two people wanted in connection with a fatal shooting of a teenager late last month.

Homicide detectives are looking for two men, 21-year-old Quinton "Q" Hicks, an Asian male, and 30-year-old Donell "D'Lo" Lewie, a Black male, in connection with a murder of a 17-year-old boy on May 29.

In a previous report, Crowley police said the teen was shot and killed near the intersection of Farm-to-Market roads 1187 and 731 following an altercation at a nearby business.

Officers responded to a shooting call just before midnight Saturday and learned the occupants of two vehicles opened fire on each other after leaving the business.

In a post shared on Facebook Wednesday afternoon, police said both men are wanted for murder.

BE ADVISED: If you recognize either of these individuals, please contact the Crowley Police Department or Crime Stoppers. Posted by Crowley Texas Police Department on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

If you know the whereabouts of either individual please contact Crowley Police Department Dispatch at 817-297-2276, Option 1 or Detective J. White at 817-297-2276 Ext. 6303 or email jwhite@ci.crowley.tx.us.

You can also provide information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477 (TIPS).