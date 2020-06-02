Crowley

Crowley Police Asking for Public’s Help in Homicide Investigation

The Crowley Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation.

According to Crowley police, on May 29 a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed near the intersection of Farm-to-Market Roads 1187 and 731 following an altercation at a nearby business.

Officers responded to a shooting call just before midnight Saturday and learned the occupants of two vehicles opened fire on each other after leaving the business.

The teen killed, whose name was not released, was struck in the gunfight.

Police are asking for help identifying the man pictured above. They said he left the scene of the shooting in a gray, four-door vehicle, possibly a Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact Detective J. White at 817-682-7584 or email jwhite@ci.crowley.tx.us.

