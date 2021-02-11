Crowley police

Crowley Police Asking for Help in Search for Missing Woman

By Demetrius Harper

This is a picture of Cynthia's car she was last seen driving and a picture of her.
Crowley Police Deparment

The Crowley Police Department is asking the public to help finding a woman last seen on Feb. 3 outside a gas station in Grandview.

Cynthia Martyna Bah-Traore, 39 was last seen on video surveillance at the Shell gas station at Criner Street and Interstate 35W in Grandview at 10:35 p.m. on Feb. 3.

Bah-Traore was wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, black pants, gray with white shoes, and carrying a red purse with plaid markings. She was driving her metallic blue Mazda CX-5 with Texas license plate NMJ 3883.

Bah-Traore is Black, stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair and does not have any known, visible tattoos, scars or markings. 

The gas station in Grandview is about 25 miles south of Crowley.

Anyone with any information or knowledge of Cynthia’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Robles #310 with the Crowley Police Department at 817-297-2276 ext. 6302. Report number #21-2045.

This article tagged under:

Crowley policemissing person
