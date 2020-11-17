Crowley ISD to Return to Virtual Learning Through Thanksgiving Due to COVID-19

Students in the Crowley Independent School District will move entirely to virtual learning due to COVID-19 starting Thursday, the district says. They won't return to campuses until after Thanksgiving break.

The district said it was experiencing staffing shortages because of a high number of positive coronavirus cases and close contacts who were forced to quarantine.

School will continue online through Tuesday, Nov. 24. The district will go on Thanksgiving break the remainder of that week and students who opted to learn in person will return to campuses on Monday, Nov. 30.

According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, four of its campuses had at least 12 staff members in quarantine as of Tuesday night.

Those campuses are Crowley High School, Meadowcreek Elementary School, North Crowley High School and Richard Allie Middle School. There were also 13 district level staff members in quarantine after close contacts.

North Crowley High had 10 positive cases among students with 133 more in quarantine, while Richard Allie Middle had just two positive cases among students, but 119 in quarantine.

