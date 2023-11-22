Crowley ISD teacher removed from classroom after allegedly pulling student's hair

Crowley Independent School District said they are investigating an incident involving a teacher’s removal of a student’s hat.

The incident happened on Nov. 9 at the North Crowley Ninth Grade Campus.

The incident was first shared on a Facebook post by Jessica Scroggins. Her son, Bremon Scroggins, called her during school hours on November 9.

“He said, 'Mom, this teacher pulled my hair out of my head'," Jessica said. “I was shocked.”

The freshman said his teacher asked him to take off his beanie. Bremon admits he didn't immediately do so.

“He walked up to me. He said, ‘If you don't take it off, I'll take it off for you and escort it to the office’,” Bremon said his teacher told him. “He reached over, trying to pull my cap off my hair.”

Bremon said the physical altercation happened quickly.

“I'm trying to pull my cap down. He's wrestling with me, and he's pulling it out,” Bremon said.

The minor said a classmate told him two of his dreadlocks were on the ground.

“I didn't feel it. I didn't feel my dreads out of my head,” Bremon said.

Weeks later, a bald spot and two dreadlocks are the only evidence Bremon has. His mother has decided to press charges and filed a police report for assault with the Crowley ISD Police Department.

“It's not okay for someone to put their hands on my child,” Jessica said.

While the social media post has divided many on who is at fault, Jessica said the teacher’s alleged actions are inexcusable.

In a statement, Crowley ISD confirmed the teacher is on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

“Due to the investigation, we cannot release the teacher’s name or the student’s name,” a spokesperson for the school district said.

“We will handle this situation in accordance with district policy. The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority in Crowley ISD, and we are committed to providing a learning environment where all students can thrive.”

Jessica said she hopes the teacher is permanently removed from the campus.

“He shouldn't be on the premises teaching these kids if he can handle his composure,” Jessica said.

"I want an apology from the teacher for me and my son. I just want to know what was going through his mind at the time to even go over there aggressively to put his hands on my son."