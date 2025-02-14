First family to integrate Crowley ISD honored

Crowley ISD celebrated a trailblazing family on Thursday, Feb. 13.

The Board of Trustees unanimously approved naming a new campus in the district after the first Black family to integrate the district in 1965.

"First and foremost I want to thank the Lord and Jesus Christ for making this happen," Billy Baylor.

Billy Baylor, who graduated from the district in 1969, is the only surviving family member and lived to see his family's named etched into history.

Baylor Elementary will be near Richard Allie Middle School in the Bridges Neighborhood. It will open for the 2025-2026 school year.

According to a press release from the district, Superintendent Dr. Michael McFarland recommended to trustees that they name the campus in honor of the entire Baylor family.

The trailblazing impact made by the Baylors – a longtime Crowley family – will be etched in history after the Crowley ISD Board of Trustees approved naming its newest campus 𝗕𝗮𝘆𝗹𝗼𝗿 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗼𝗹. pic.twitter.com/cOqRyfdOlh — Crowley ISD (@CrowleyISD) February 14, 2025

"Billy Baylor is a living legend, and I'm thrilled that we are able to recognize the sacrifice and contribution that he and his family made in Crowley," McFarland said. "They are trailblazers who paved the way for Crowley ISD to be a unified school district in a diverse community."

Crowley ISD integrated in 1965 and the family was very involved with the district through the early 1970's.

Baylor was in the district far after graduation though. He served as a custodian in Crowley ISD for nine years - at Crowley High School and Deer Creek Elementary. He has worked at Russell Feed & Supply for more than 35 years and continues to work there today.

The Baylor siblings are the children of Alton Baylor Sr. and Elizabeth "Babe" Hamilton Baylor.

Others speaking in favor of the naming in honor of Billy Baylor and family included Fort Worth City Councilman Dr. Jared Williams, longtime friend Melissa Stiles, Russell Feed customer Joy Loften as well as Leon Polk, community outreach coordinator in the Office of Tarrant County Commissioner Roderick Miles Jr.