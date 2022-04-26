Homicide detectives in Fort Worth have yet to name suspects in a weekend shooting that left a high school senior dead and another person injured.

Crowley ISD identified the Crowley High School senior as Rashard Guinyard. It released a statement saying in part:

“Rashard was a standout scholar and student-athlete with a bright future ahead of him.”

For the last four years, Guinyard competed with the Fort Worth Flyers Track Club. Coaches Gary Lane and Sorento Griggs called him a leader.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"Somebody that's got energy, somebody that's got work ethic, somebody to take charge,” Lane.

"He's a live wire, a lot of energy,” added Griggs.

Both said they were in shock when they got the call he’d been killed, finding it tough to believe he was gone.

Fort Worth Police said it was just after midnight Sunday morning when they responded to a shooting where an unknown suspect or suspects began firing, striking Guinyard as he and others tried to escape.

His coaches said he was just a week away from finding out whether he’d been voted homecoming king and a few months away from attending Abilene Christian University, where he’d signed a letter of intent to run come fall.

“I think that’s one lesson that they’re all going to have to learn is that these opportunities are here, take advantage of them. Whether it’s on the track, in school, his friends that are in college, his friends that are in high school, take advantage of every opportunity that you get and make the most of it,” said Lane.