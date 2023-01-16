A jewelry store inside Town East Mall in Mesquite was burglarized over the weekend after police say someone broke through concrete and sheetrock walls to steal more than $2 million in jewelry and property.

Mesquite Police said they were called to the mall at about 11 a.m. Saturday to investigate a burglary at American Jewelers after an employee arrived to find a hole in the wall and a large amount of jewelry missing.

The jewelry store is on the mall's ground level and shares interior walls with a former Sears department store and a loading dock.

Police said the burglars were able to first break into the Sears store and then break through a concrete wall separating the department store and jewelry store. The final barrier of sheetrock was "busted out" as the crooks entered the jewelry store.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Neither police nor American Jewelers have released any further details about what was taken in the heist or the total value lost. Preliminary estimates are losses of at least $2 million.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been announced.

Investigators were said to be working with mall security to get video from within the mall but police told NBC 5 Monday that they were not yet aware of any surveillance video.

The Sears store at Town East Mall was the last Sears location to close in North Texas in 2021. According to our partners at The Dallas Morning News, there was a plan to redevelop that part of the mall but the city said in 2021 that nothing had been decided about any proposal.