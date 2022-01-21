Dallas

‘Critically Missing' Dallas Boy Found Alive; Massive Police Search Discontinued

Texas Sky Ranger

An 11-year-old boy who was the subject of a massive search involving dogs, horses, and aircraft was found alive Friday after being missing for nearly 36 hours.

According to Dallas police, Traveon Michael Allen Griffin was found Friday and is safe.

It's not immediately clear where the boy was found, but Dallas police, medical personnel, and Griffin's family were inside a home on the 8400 block of Winecup Ridge Friday afternoon, about 1/8th of a mile from where he was last seen.

A short time later NBC 5 learned that Griffin had been taken by Dallas Fire-Rescue to Children's Medical Center in Dallas be evaluated.

Griffin was reported missing after being last seen in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 20 in the 5900 block of Naravista Drive in the Fox Creek neighborhood.

Griffin was considered to be "critically missing" because he has asthma, was not wearing a shirt when he was last seen and temperatures over the last couple of days have been below freezing overnight.

Missing persons cases are labeled "critical" when the person's safety or life is believed to be in jeopardy.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police
