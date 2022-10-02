Critical Missing Alert Issued for Dallas Woman

A "Critical Missing" Alert has been issued for a woman who was last seen in the 800 block of W. 10th Street on Saturday, according to police.
Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating 72-year-old Alice Dickerson. Police say Dickerson was on foot the last time she was seen around 11 a.m.
Dickerson is a woman who stands at 5 feet 3 inches, weighs 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black dress.
Police say Dickerson may be confused and in need of assistance.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or (214) 671-4268 immediately.