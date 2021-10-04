Dallas

Critical Missing 70-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Northeast Dallas

Dallas police are asking for help locating a critical missing 70-year-old man last seen Saturday morning.

According to a police statement, Asuncion Sanchez, 70, was last seen about 6 a.m. Saturday in the 8300 block of Park Lane. Police noted he may be confused and in need of assistance.

Sanchez is 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light gray t-shirt, dark gray shorts, black velcro shoes and had a silver cane.

Anyone with information that can help locate Sanchez is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.

