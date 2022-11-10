88-Year-Old Critical Missing Dallas Woman Found Safe: Police

Dallas Police say a critically missing woman who was last seen on Wednesday has been located and is safe.

Police said Thursday night that 88-year-old Minnie Hodge has been located and is safe.

She had been reported missing after being last seen at about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 in her 2017 Ford Escape, with Texas plate LDS 3678, along the 3000 block of Lawnview Avenue.

Hodge's vehicle was last seen a day later, police said, at about 7:41 a.m. at the intersection of N. Jupiter Road and W. Buckingham Road in Garland. Police did not say whether Hodge was in the vehicle or if someone else was believed to be driving the car.

WHAT DOES CRITICALLY MISSING MEAN?

Missing persons cases are labeled "critical" when the person's safety or life is believed to be in jeopardy.