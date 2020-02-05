Watch Live: Trial for Former Dallas Officer Who Shot Woman 12 Times Resumes

Live video from the trial will appear in the player above. The trial is expected to resume at about 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The trial for a fired Dallas police officer accused of shooting a woman 12 times during an investigation continues Wednesday.

Christopher Hess, 42, is charged with aggravated assault by a public servant after he shot and killed 21-year old Genevive Dawes on Jan. 18, 2017 while responding to a call about a stolen car.

A Dallas County jury will now decide if deadly force was justified in this case. Hess is pleading not guilty and, if convicted, faces up to 99 years or life in prison.

Lead prosecutor George Lewis said during the opening day of the trial on Tuesday that a total of six Dallas police officers responded to the scene; Hess and another officer, Sr. Cpl. Jason Kimpel, were the last to arrive.

Lewis said the body camera footage revealed that one of the officers checked the vehicle and found Dawes and her common law husband, Virgilio Rosales, sleeping inside. Dawes was in the driver's seat while Rosales sat in the passenger seat.

Dallas police said during that encounter the occupants of the car ignored responding police officers' commands to show their hands.

The body camera footage played out in the courtroom shows Dawes backing into one of the squad cars, then pulling forward and hitting a fence next to the scene. The body camera footage showed the vehicle slowly backing out of the parking spot again and at that moment, the video showed Hess yelling commands at the vehicle before firing his service weapon.

Investigators said 13 rounds total were fired. Of those shots, 12 came from Hess' weapon and one shot -- which struck the vehicle -- came from Kimpel's weapon.

Dawes died from multiple gunshot wounds. Her passenger survived.

A few months after the incident, Hess was indicted in the shooting death and surrendered at the Dallas County Jail. He was released after posting a $250,000 bond. Hess was eventually terminated from the department months later after the chief said he violated the department's policies on felony traffic stops and use of deadly force.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Kimpel was put on restricted duty at the time but is now an active member of the department. According to police, he is not facing criminal charges for the shooting.