Criminal Trial for Former Dallas Officer Begins Tuesday

A fired Dallas police officer accused of shooting a woman 13 times in an attempted traffic stop faces a judge Tuesday in day one of his criminal trial.

Christopher Hess is charged with aggravated assault by a public servant.

The trial comes a little over three years after 21-year old Genevive Dawes was shot and killed by Hess during a call for a stolen car.

A Dallas County jury will now decide if deadly force was justified in this case.

“We’re all anxious to get it done with and give her the justice that she rightfully deserves,” Mary Dawes, Genevive’s mother, told our partners at The Dallas Morning News. “It’s been three years already. We’re ready to get it done.”

On January 18, 2017, authorities said DPD was called to a stolen car complaint around 5 a.m. in Old East Dallas on the 4700 block of Eastside Avenue. The car was sitting in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Hess and another officer, Senior Cpl. Jason Kimpel, responded to the scene.

Body camera footage -- which was released to the public in the months after the shooting -- showed Dawes in the driver's seat and her common-law husband in the passenger seat.

DPD said that they ignored responding police officers' commands.

Police said Dawes then backed into one of the DPD squad cars, pulled forward and hit a fence. The body camera footage showed the vehicle slowly backing out of the parking spot. At that moment, the video shows Hess yell commands at the vehicle before firing his service weapon.

Investigators said 13 rounds were fired.

Dawes died at the scene. Her passenger survived.

Family supporters had said that both of them were asleep in the car at the time and weren't aggressive.

At the time, police said the car had been reported stolen from Irving.

But according to The Dallas Morning News, a federal wrongful death lawsuit against the city by the Dawes family states that Genevive Dawes had bought the vehicle a month before the shooting and did not know it had been stolen.

A few months later in June, Hess was indicted in the shooting death and turned himself at the Dallas County jail. He was released after posting a $250,000 bond.

Hess was eventually terminated from the department months later after the chief said he violated DPD's felony traffic stop and use of deadly force policies.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Kimpel was put on restricted duty at the time but is now an active member of the department. According to police, he is not facing criminal charges for the shooting.

Hess could face up to 99 years or life in prison if convicted.

Opening statements will be heard Tuesday morning starting at 9 a.m.