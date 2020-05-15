Criminal Group That Hacked Law Firm Threatens to Release Trump Documents

The group released a large set of stolen files

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on May 15, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A cybercriminal gang that hacked a major entertainment law firm claims it will release information on President Donald Trump if it doesn’t receive $42 million in ransom.

The group, a known criminal enterprise, didn’t offer any proof it had information compromising to Trump. It did, however, release a large set of stolen files from the law firm, Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks.

NBC News reviewed some of the documents and they appear legitimate.

For the full story, go to NBC News

