Crimes Against Children Conference in Dallas brings more than 5,000 professionals together to fight child abuse

A think tank of learning is happening at the Crimes Against Children Conference in Dallas this week.

More than 5,000 professionals who work with children gathered to learn the best practices to keep kids safe.

It’s estimated 1 in 10 children will be sexually abused by the age of 18.

Dallas Children's Advocacy Center President and CEO Irish Burch explains why it's held this time of year.

"We know that when our children go back to school our child abuse referrals increase,” Burch said. “It's because teachers are our primary reporters. As that child gets into school, they feel safer with that teacher. Then they tell that teacher what's happening in their homes. We want to make sure all our professionals are prepared for that time."

Several different seminars and speakers address various forms of abuse and solutions.

"Because for one it's a time where we can all come together and collaborate,” Burch said. “You can network and find other professionals that are doing the work. The hard work that you do. It's also a time for you to be able to learn. For you to be able to understand what are the new best practices."

Practices that attendee Kami Nelson, who works in law enforcement, will take home with her.

"I attended a workshop that involved a 47-year-old cold case in Fort Worth that they were able to solve using new technology,” Nelson said. “We actually have a similar case, a 30-year-old cold case, that we plan to use some of the same technology to go back and advance on that case to get closure for that family."

Although this conference is bringing together professionals Burch says everyone can play a role.

"We all have a responsibility of keeping children safe in their own home,” Burch said. “We'd want you to be able to go to our website and be able to look for the resources that we have to ensure that you know how to identify when something is happening. How to talk to your own children about boundaries and keeping their own self safe."

To learn more about Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center resources click here.