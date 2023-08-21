Crews work to repair water pipe break in Dallas

Dallas Water Utilities crews work to repair a pipe break in the 2700 block of North Stemmons Freeway Monday evening.

Crews are repairing a 12-inch cast iron pipe that has impacted two businesses in the area, the Homewood Suites at 2747 N. Stemmons Freeway and the Whataburger at 2741 N. Stemmons Freeway.

The 2 right-handed lanes of the southbound service road of 2700 N. Stemmons Freeway are closed to thru traffic.

Repair crews expect to complete the repairs and restore water service before midnight on Monday and the southbound service road is expected to be open to traffic by 2 a.m. on Tuesday.