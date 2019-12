Repair crews worked through the night to repair a large pothole that formed on Interstate 30 in Old East Dallas during the Wednesday evening traffic rush.

The pothole on the bridge deck of westbound I-30 at Carroll Avenue prompted an emergency construction job, the Texas Department of Transportation tweeted at 5:30 p.m.

Two right lanes of I-30 were still closed by 5 a.m.

Repairs were expected to last into Thursday morning.