Fire Consumes 3 Homes in Southeast Tarrant County

Fire crews faced extreme heat combined with water supply challenges

Crews were battling a grass fire in the southeast Tarrant County suburb of Rendon.
What started as a kitchen fire led to a blaze that destroyed three homes in southeastern Tarrant County Tuesday evening, firefighters say.

In a series of tweets, the Rendon Fire Department said the fire was first reported in the 5500 block of Jessica Lane. Early reports from fire officials said eight to nine structures were involved in what was reported to be a grass fire.

Neighbors say embers from a kitchen fire spread to two other homes and ignited. In all, three houses were destroyed and several structures were damaged.

Hervey Duran said he watched from his home across the street as the flames spread. His house was not damaged, though he said it was a close call.

"By the time we got over here, the entire house was on fire in the span of 15 minutes and it got to where it is now. I don't know. I was pretty shook."

Fire crews faced extreme heat combined with water supply challenges.

"The heat is a big factor. It takes a toll on the firemen," said Randy Renois, Tarrant County Fire Marshal. "We have a little bit of water but we need more tankers. So, we're shuttling tankers. We've got four maybe five tankers out here now."

Firefighters from neighboring cities joined the effort to contain the fire.

Images captured on a Texas Department of Transportation camera along Interstate 35W, about nine miles from the fire, showed smoke rising from the horizon.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

